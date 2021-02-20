Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $51,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.