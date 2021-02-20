Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $53,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 102,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $226.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.