Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,639 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.78% of Robert Half International worth $55,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

RHI opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

