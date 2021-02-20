Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.72 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $57,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

