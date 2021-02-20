Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 890,906 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 890,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Rogers Communications worth $60,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

