Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMMCF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.46.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

