Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $21.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Summit Materials stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,692. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 394,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

