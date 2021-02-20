Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 76,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,330,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

