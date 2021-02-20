Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.13-1.17 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.79-5.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.