SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.00. 23,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 881,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.40 million, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,035 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

