SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.