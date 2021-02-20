Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,202,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $58,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,460,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $60,468,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

