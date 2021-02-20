Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $60,468,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,867,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

