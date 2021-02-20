SVB Leerink Weighs in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RARE. Truist upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $148.14 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

