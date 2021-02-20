SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Sells $154,879.72 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $154,879.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

