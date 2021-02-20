Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $42,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $147,964,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

