Swiss National Bank Has $40.20 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Trip.com Group worth $40,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

TCOM stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

