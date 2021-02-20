Swiss National Bank Has $50.42 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $50,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after buying an additional 545,256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after buying an additional 408,906 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after buying an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $96.26 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

