Swiss National Bank Sells 107,500 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $52,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,273,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 383,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PBA opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

