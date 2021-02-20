Swiss National Bank Sells 15,900 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $45,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.