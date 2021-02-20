Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Craig Hallum currently has $78.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

