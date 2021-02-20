T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.