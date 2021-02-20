Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.