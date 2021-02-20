Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TACBY opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

