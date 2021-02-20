TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Apple by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,770,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $9,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

