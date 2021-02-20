TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U)

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of CUP.U stock opened at C$15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.03.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

