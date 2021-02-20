Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Up 7.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.00. 8,270,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 4,306,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

