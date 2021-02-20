Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $405.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

