Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900,037 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

