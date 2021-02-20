Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 623,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 242,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 185.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

TDS stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

