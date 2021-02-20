Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

