Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.24

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $10.62. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1,077 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

