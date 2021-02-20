Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $2.70. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 256,371 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

