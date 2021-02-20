Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $41.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,678 shares of company stock worth $4,616,517 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.