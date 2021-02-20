Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several research firms have commented on TRVCF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

TRVCF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Tervita has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

