TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637,250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 219,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 431,474 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $321.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

TTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

