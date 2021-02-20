Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

