Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 51.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 375,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 114.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $4,155,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 79.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.