Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.46 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,853 shares of company stock worth $24,324,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

NYSE HES opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.