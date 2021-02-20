Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,325 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

