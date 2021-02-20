Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,780 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

LDOS opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

