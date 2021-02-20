Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 28,196 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Vonage worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

