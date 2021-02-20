Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

TXRH stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

