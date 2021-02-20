Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

TXRH stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

