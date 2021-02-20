Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.64.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.