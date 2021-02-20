The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

