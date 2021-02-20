The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $217.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,415,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168,771. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

