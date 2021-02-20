The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $72.76 on Friday. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.04 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.