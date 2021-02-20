The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Cheesecake Factory traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.22. Approximately 136,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,232,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

