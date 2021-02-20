The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

